Alcaraz zřejmě na Turnaji mistrů po porážce se Zverevem končí. Němce v semifinále doplní Ruud, nebo Rubljov

Any straight sets loss would eliminate Alcaraz today.



Even 6-7, 6-7 as there is no chance he finishes ahead of *both* Ruud and Rublev in game %.



Needs to find a way to win at least a set here. First needs to find a way to break. pic.twitter.com/6tjfFEGB28 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 15, 2024