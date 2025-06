Djokovič před semifinále: Sinner? Bude to válka od prvního míčku

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the semifinals of Roland Garros.



Their head to head is tied at 4-4.



Jannik has won their last 3 meetings.



Novak won their only meeting on clay back in 2021.



Jannik is the world #1 and has won 19 consecutive matches…