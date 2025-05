Sinnera potrestal, uspěl jen GOAT. Alcaraz a velká finále? Strašně těžké ho porazit

Players to win all 3 current clay-court Masters 1000 (Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome) in their careers:



- Rafael Nadal

- Novak Djokovic

- CARLOS ALCARAZ



Defeats Jannik Sinner 7-6 6-1!



pic.twitter.com/0KAjope0Ko — Olly Tennis (@Olly_Tennis_) May 18, 2025