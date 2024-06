Týden #25: Vondroušová a Nosková znají los v Berlíně. Krejčíková, Plíšková a Bouzková startují v Birminghamu

Main draw in Berlin (WTA 500) where Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula are the top seeds.



No.6 seed Zheng Qinwen will open against Naomi Osaka. pic.twitter.com/LZaHH1LnV1 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 15, 2024