Týden #9: Kvitová zná první soupeřku po mateřské, Macháč se utká s Menšíkem

Main draw at Austin (WTA 250), where Jessica Pegula and Diana Shnaider are the top seeds.



Petra Kvitova returns to competition and will face Jodie Burrage in Round 1. It will be Kvitova's first match since the 2023 China Open. pic.twitter.com/2TAriVect0 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 23, 2025