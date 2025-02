Vondroušová si v Dubaji nechala ošetřovat rameno. S Andrejevovou prohrála devět her v řadě a končí

Marketa Vondrousova loses the second set 0-6 against Mirra Andreeva.



She had 0 break points and 0 game points on serve, struggled to serve after that shoulder issue.



3 double faults and only 4/16 first serves in set 2.