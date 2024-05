Agassi povede od roku 2025 světový výběr v Laver Cupu, v roli kapitána vystřídá McEnroea

Introducing the next Team World Captain, Andre Agassi.



Agassi will attend this year’s Laver Cup in Berlin to prepare for his new role and be formally introduced as the next Team World Captain. His term will begin with Laver Cup San Francisco 2025. https://t.co/maUFaD2BY2 pic.twitter.com/aAr3PFnUXO — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) May 22, 2024