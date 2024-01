Ostapenková ovládla akci WTA 500 v Adelaide, ve finále smetla Kasatkinovou

Jelena Ostapenko after beating Kasatkina in Adelaide Final:



“Hello. Good evening. I’d like to congratulate Daria for a great week. It was a good week for you & your team. I hope we will play many more finals as we’re good friends. It’s a pleasure to share the court with you.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tlZKhVvYec — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 13, 2024