Thiem potvrdil, že letos ukončí kariéru. Vítěz US Open nebude pokračovat kvůli problémům se zápěstím

OFFICIAL: Dominic Thiem announces his retirement at the end of the season.



Very emotional video.



"I'm gonna finish my career at the end of this season (...) My wrist is not at the way it should be and how I want it. I was thinking about this decision for a very long time" pic.twitter.com/qAyuNkOm9A — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 10, 2024