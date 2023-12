Týden #1: Sezonu zahájí Plíšková, sestry Fruhvirtovy či Bouzková. Návrat hvězd v čele s Nadalem

Sisters hit the court! ✨



Brenda and Linda Fruhvirtova are the first stars to warm up the courts here in Tāmaki Makaurau! Catch Brenda in the #ASBClassic24 Women’s Qualifiers this Saturday and Sunday! ⚡️



️ — $19 for adults and $14 for kids!https://t.co/G63U562w1L#LetsPlay pic.twitter.com/ev9wgk11Jw — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) December 26, 2023