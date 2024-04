Bejlek se o překvapení nepostarala. V Madridu ji do čtvrtfinále nepustila Rybakinová

Rybakina d. Bejlek 6-1 6-3



Elena’s last clay season was clouded by health issues



This year, no clouds in sight



I’m not sure I’ve ever seen her so consistent & confident



✅15th straight win on clay

✅1st Madrid QF



If she has a weakness, no one can find it right now.



pic.twitter.com/MHGPNBHy75 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 29, 2024