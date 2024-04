Těžký návrat po dopingu. Halepová se necítí být připravená a odmítla divokou kartu do Madridu

Unfortunately my body needs a little more time to be ready and I have made the tough decision not to play in Madrid. Tough because I want to be back on tour asap, but experience tells me not to rush. Thank you to @MutuaMadridOpen who offered me the wild card and to my fans ♥️ pic.twitter.com/s9ex85Otio — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 21, 2024