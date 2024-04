Úkaz Collinsová. Na dvou površích táhne sérii 12 výher během 18 dní, už třikrát porazila hráčku TOP 10

Danielle Collins after beating Maria Sakkari to reach Charleston Final



“It’s been so fun coming out here and battling. It’s what I do. I just love to battle. I played a warrior today. Maria has had such a successful career. One of our most consistent players. It’s never easy. I… pic.twitter.com/KHQpcjBxKz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 6, 2024