38letý Wawrinka v New Yorku porazil Nišioku. Od roku 1992 nikdo starší na US Open nevyhrál

At 38 years and 5 months, @stanwawrinka defeats Nishioka 7-6(5) 6-2 6-4, to become the oldest man to win a match at the @usopen since Jimmy Connors, 40, in 1992.



The 2016 champion will face the winner of [30] Etcheverry vs [Q] Virtanen in 2R.#USOpen