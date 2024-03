Alcaraz v Indian Wells ukončil neporazitelnost Sinnera a pokusí se obhájit titul proti Medveděvovi

STATEMENT.



Defending champ Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's 19-match (!) winning streak with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to reach back finals in Indian Wells.



11 consecutive wins in IW

6th Masters 1000 final (4-1*) at 20yo.

Now 4-4 vs. Sinner (ATP level)



Stays at #2 in the world pic.twitter.com/4BiO8jNhcf — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 17, 2024