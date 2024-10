Badosaová po roce a půl porazila hráčku TOP 10, Shuai Zhang pokračuje ve 'zmrtvýchvstání'

Badosa d. Pegula 6-4 6-0 in Beijing



Paula gets her first ever win over Pegula.



She has reached the QF or better in 4 of the last 5 events she’s played.



✅Won 17 of last 20 matches

✅1st Beijing QF

✅1st top 10 win of 2024



Utterly flawless at times tonight.



❤️