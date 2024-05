Djokovič v Římě poprvé bez čtvrtfinále, matný výkon možná způsobil páteční úder do hlavy

Tabilo beats Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-3 in Rome



Alejandro just dismantled the world #1 like it was a walk in the park.



Novak obviously not at his best. But give credit where credits due.



✅1st win over world #1

✅2nd Masters R4



Not an ounce of nerves or hesitation.



pic.twitter.com/L81rourFbG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 12, 2024