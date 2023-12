Ind Paes bude jako první Asiat uveden do Síně slávy

A look at @Leander’s three-decade career:



18-Grand Slam doubles titles

462 weeks in the @atptour doubles top 10

30 years representing India in the @DavisCup

7 Olympics, earning bronze in singles in 1996



Learn more about the Class of 2024:

https://t.co/AxKuTp6ajM pic.twitter.com/AsTPdEqk6e — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) December 13, 2023