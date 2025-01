Loni chtěla s tenisem skončit. Teď Badosaová skolila Gauffovou a je poprvé v semifinále grandslamu

Paula Badosa becomes the 4th Spanish woman in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles semifinal.



Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.



Conchita Martinez.



Garbiñe Muguruza.



