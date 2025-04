Nejhorší set kariéry? Gauffová schytala kanára, přesto našla cestu k vítězství

Dayana Yastremska bagels Coco Gauff in the first set at the Madrid Masters 1000.



6-0 in 29 minutes.



17 unforced errors and just 2 winners from Coco.



Gauff beat her in Madrid and Roland Garros last year, losing no more than 6 games per match. pic.twitter.com/Mmlo3tjRGH — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) April 24, 2025