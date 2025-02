První letošní prohra s hráčem mimo TOP 10. Macháč v Dallasu končí ve čtvrtfinále s kanárem od Shapovalova

Shapovalov d. Machac 7-6 6-0 in Dallas



Denis has put together quite a week



In his last match, he got his first top 10 win since 2022 against Taylor Fritz



Today he’s into his 1st ATP 500 semifinal since 2022.



✅Back in top 50



Powerhouse tennis.







pic.twitter.com/H0wSqMlYQA — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 8, 2025