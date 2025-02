Šafářová se opět vrací na kurty. Americká kamarádka ji oslovila kvůli zranění Bouzkové

Lucie Safarova coming out of retirement for some doubles with her old partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, hot dang.



Safarova has played a handful of tournaments in the last couple years, mostly in the Czech Republic, but this feels like a big step up from that. https://t.co/5nchElTqRv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 1, 2025