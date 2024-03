Siniaková dohrála v Indian Wells ve 2. kole, se Svitolinovou prohrála i počtvrté a znovu ve třech setech

Svitolina d. Siniakova 6-3 2-6 6-1 at Indian Wells



After all she accomplished last year, it feels like there’s nothing Elina can’t do in 2024



She balances motherhood, tennis, & being an ambassador for Ukraine with so much grace



✅10-3 in 2024



Fighting the good fight.



pic.twitter.com/1jhBINVQPW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 10, 2024