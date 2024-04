Sinner v Monte Carlu vyhrál odvetu s Runem, Djokovič se stal nejstarším semifinalistou

Sinner d. Rune 6-4 6-7 6-3



After losing to Holger here last year, Jannik gets revenge



He’s become an entirely different player since that match & it shows



✅Back to back Monte Carlo SF

✅25-1 in 2024

✅46-3 since US Open

✅5th straight SF of 2024



Wild fox on the loose.



pic.twitter.com/sL6ixOLSWP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 12, 2024