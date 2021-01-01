Cherbourg: Rosol v prvním finále po dvou a půl letech nestačil na Bemelmanse
CHALLENGER CHERBOURG - Lukáš Rosol na halovém challengeru ve francouzském Cherbourgu svůj celkově 10. titul a první po více než dvou a půl letech nezískal. V prvním finále od listopadu 2018 pětatřicetiletý Čech prohrál 4-6 4-6 s Belgičanem Rubenem Bemelmansem.DNES, 17:19 | Aktuality | 0 komentářůLukáš Rosol (© AFP)
Podrobnosti připravujeme.
In the 28th edition of @ChallengerChbg, the tournament has its first Belgian winner.— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 14, 2021
@rubenbemelmans is the Cherbourg champion, claiming his sixth #ATPChallenger title and first since 2017. pic.twitter.com/Fd2KkbVz7E
"In three weeks he's expecting a baby, so this is the second win for him."— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 14, 2021
Cherbourg champ Ruben Bemelmans is winning on and off the court @rubenbemelmans | @ChallengerChbg pic.twitter.com/eNaYpdv1L4
|• Dvouhra - finále •
|Bemelmans (Belg.) - Rosol (ČR) 6-4 6-4