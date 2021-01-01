Cherbourg: Rosol v prvním finále po dvou a půl letech nestačil na Bemelmanse

  • CHALLENGER CHERBOURG - Lukáš Rosol na halovém challengeru ve francouzském Cherbourgu svůj celkově 10. titul a první po více než dvou a půl letech nezískal. V prvním finále od listopadu 2018 pětatřicetiletý Čech prohrál 4-6 4-6 s Belgičanem Rubenem Bemelmansem.
    Lukáš Rosol (© AFP)Lukáš Rosol (© AFP) 
     
• CHALLENGER CHERBOURG •
Francie, tv. povrch / hala, 88.520 eur
nedělní výsledky (14. 02. 2021)
• Dvouhra - finále •
Bemelmans (Belg.) - Rosol (ČR) 6-4 6-4
Luboš Zabloudil, TenisPortal.cz
