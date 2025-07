Jasná záležitost. Sinner smetl Djokoviče, ve finále Wimbledonu vyzve Alcaraze

23 year old Jannik Sinner easily beats Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first #Wimbledon final.



Under two hours.



5th Grand Slam final, 4th consecutive since the 2025 US Open.



Completes the career Slam of finals. pic.twitter.com/mqccvRsOMK — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 11, 2025