Comeback Wozniacké bude pokračovat. Dánka dostala divokou kartu na Australian Open

Seven men entered 2024 #AusOpen using protected rankings:



Denis Shapovalov

Soonwoo Kwon

Jiri Vesely

Milos Raonic

Rafael Nadal

Marin Cilic

Reilly Opelka



This means the cut is currently *very* high, up at #97 (Alex Michelsen).



#98 Dominic Thiem is the first player out (for now).