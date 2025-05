Famózní představení Kopřivy! V Římě vyřadil favorita a znovu vylepšil maximum na Masters

Vit Kopriva (92) comes back from a set down to defeat Sebastian Baez (33) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Rome.



The 27 year old Cezch reaches the 3d round of a Masters 1000 for the first time in his career.



2nd best career win by ranking.



4 wins in a row.



Awaits Draper or Darderi next. pic.twitter.com/AoMjbfudGg — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) May 9, 2025