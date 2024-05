Halepová má smůlu, divokou kartu na French Open nedostala. Pořadatelé dali přednost domácím nadějím

BREAKING:



Rafa Nadal has decided to travel to Roland Garros with the hope of playing.



The news everyone needed to hear.



Whether it’s his final time or not, it’ll be so special to see him back at the most important event in his career.



Rooting for him. ❤️



