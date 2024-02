Jízda z kvalifikace až k trofeji. Darderi bere v Cordobě první titul kariéry

Luciano Darderi had won just ONE match on the ATP Tour heading into this week, now he’s the *Champion* in Cordoba!



Jumps from #136 to around #76 in the World, and more than TRIPLES his career prize money over the course of a single WEEK!



pic.twitter.com/2DbfeBtMhN — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) February 11, 2024