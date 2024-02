Kolik toho ještě odehraju? Snad budu na Roland Garros a olympiádě, přeje si Nadal

'Is [Novak] the best in history?'



Nadal: 'The numbers sure say so; for me he is, from what I have seen. One can say that I've been injured in so many Grand Slams and he hasn't, but he's had a better body that mine and that also counts'



