Loni ničila hvězdy a slavila triumf. Letos Krejčíková titul v Dubaji obhajovat nebude

This is how you win a WTA 1000 event



F Swiatek

SF Pegula

QF Sabalenka

3rd Kvitova

2nd Kasatkina

1st Begu



No Byes, no walkover, defeating Grand Slam Champions, top 10 players.



Wow what a week for Barbora Krejcikova



Dubai Champion.



Up to WTA 16th pic.twitter.com/yHl29KaG2r — Chris Goldsmith (@TheTennisTalker) February 25, 2023