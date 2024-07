Medveděv po pěti porážkách udolal Sinnera, o wimbledonské finále si zahraje opět s Alcarazem

21,65 - At 21y 65d, Carlos Alcaraz is only the second-youngest player in the Open Era to reach the Men’s Singles semi-final at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in consecutive years, older only than Rafael Nadal (21y 33d). Massive. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/2KqNnJdAwX — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 9, 2024