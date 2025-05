Na tour ho potřebuju. Proč Alcaraz považuje návrat Sinnera za důležitý pro svou kariéru?

Carlos Alcaraz is so happy with Jannik Sinner's return



"It's great to have him back. Honestly, I'd say I need him on tour. Because he pushes me to be a better player, to give 100% every day. I am really happy. It's amazing for me, tennis, and fans. His tennis is incredible." pic.twitter.com/ik8nmFNycu — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) May 10, 2025