Neškrtla si ani Muchová. Čísla Šwiatekové nahání soupeřkám hrůzu

Iga Swiatek's last 9️⃣ Indian Wells matches:



18 sets won, 0 sets lost

27 games dropped in total

5 sets with 6-0 score

4 sets with 6-1 score

AVERAGE set score is 6-1