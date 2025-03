Neúcta k soupeři? Gengel ve větrném Řecku skrečoval při mečbolech protivníka

It has been so windy today at the Hersonissos Challenger tournament in Greece that both players Marek Gengel and Ergi Kirkin were underarm serving for a good part of the second set.



Gengel ended up retiring facing match points.



: @ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/SaPz09XSZI — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) March 12, 2025