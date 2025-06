Paráda! Lehečka vyřídil De Minaura, Australan byl bez šance

#30 Jiri Lehecka easily beats #12 and former Queen's Club runner up Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-2 to reach the 2nd round in London.



Jiri was amazing (10 aces, 0 break points faced), very good at the rallies, but Demon was... poor. Over 30 unforced errors... pic.twitter.com/NM1rs8xwBL — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 17, 2025