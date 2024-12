Purcell požádal o dočasné pozastavení činnosti. Grandslamový šampion měl porušit antidopingová pravidla

Max Purcell, recent US Open doubles champ ranked #12 in ATP doubles and #105 in singles, has begun to serve a provisional suspension, just announced by ITIA.



There are few details yet, but the case involves Purcell admitting a breach of a rule involving a "Prohibited Method." pic.twitter.com/9fqHOIpVtp — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) December 23, 2024