Siniaková si v Dauhá vyšlápla na Gauffovou! Nosková odvrátila mečbol a vyzve v derby Plíškovou

Pliskova d. Potapova 6-1 5-7 6-4 in Doha



Down 2-4 in set 3



She caught a flight to Doha at the last minute after winning the title in Cluj-Napoca



Her husband said she got 4 hours of sleep



So much respect for the effort she’s put in to even be here.



✅7 match win streak



pic.twitter.com/4YTnBi2I6E — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 13, 2024