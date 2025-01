Šwiateková končí v semifinále a Sabalenkovou z trůnu nesesadí! Očekávané finále zhatila Keysová

WOW!



Madison Keys saves a match point and beats world #2 and 5-time Grand Slam champ Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(10-8) to reach a second Grand Slam final, more to an seven years after the first, at the 2017 US Open.



Sabalenka will stay at #1 on Monday. pic.twitter.com/G1WgVOjehM — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 23, 2025