Šwiateková opět ve finále porazila Sabalenkovou, jako třetí žena ovládla Madrid i Řím v jedné sezoně

Iga Swiatek becomes the 3rd woman in history to win Madrid & Rome back to back.



She is also only the 5th person to achieve this feat overall.



Dinara Safina - 2009



Rafa Nadal - 2010, 2013



Novak Djokovic - 2011



Serena Williams - 2013



Iga Swiatek - 2024



History maker.



Young… pic.twitter.com/Py5SRTWLTG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 18, 2024