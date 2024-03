Šwiateková s přehledem postoupila do finále v Indian Wells, Gauffová nestačila na Sakkariovou

Sakkari d. Gauff 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2



Wow



Up 6-4, 5-2, Maria had 3 match points, but Coco pushed it to a 3rd set



It took strength, guts, & heart to close this out



But Maria has all of that & so much more



✅4th 1000 Final

✅2nd Indian Wells Final



The Greek Goddess is reborn.



pic.twitter.com/ELGPjbe1Yk — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 16, 2024