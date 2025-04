Velmi kontroverzní (ne)podání ruky. Nepovedený vtípek nebo ztráta respektu?

Damir Dzumhur & Mattia Bellucci with an awkward net exchange after their match in Madrid



Bellucci puts his hand out to shake Dzumhur's hand and pulls it away.



Damir clearly doesn't find it amusing



Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/wgKvZ5tJPR — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 24, 2025