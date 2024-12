Cenná lekce pro Šalkovou. V Angers schytala výprask od olympijské šampionky a finále si nezahraje

Belinda Bencic cruises past Dominika Salkova 6-1, 6-2 in Angers to reach her first Challenger final since 2017 !



Solid week for Bencic, who hasn’t dropped a set or lost more than four games per set in 4 matches.



She faces an in-form Alycia Parks in the final. pic.twitter.com/ipeiH99uZA — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) December 7, 2024