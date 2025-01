Čtyři zápasy, žádný prohraný servis a jen sedm ztracených her. Šwiateková v Melbourne pokračuje v dominanci

Swiatek's road to the Semifinals:



QF: 6-1, 6-2

R4: 6-0, 6-1

R3: 6-1, 6-0

R2: 6-0, 6-2

R1: 6-3, 6-4



