Další bitva se Šwiatekovou? Mám k Lindě obrovský respekt, je to skvělá hráčka

Iga Swiatek on facing Linda Noskova next in Madrid:



“We always play amazing matches. Hopefully this one is also gonna be enjoyable and good entertainment. I’m gonna just focus on my performance. Kinda is a great player and I have huge respect for her. So we’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/RP2zu4YNFD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 24, 2025