Dokázal jsem o hodně víc, než se mi kdy zdálo. Ale neporovnávejte mě s 'Big Four', říká Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka on the toughest opponent he played against in his career:



"Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. I played him in the 2017 final and I was constantly looking at the clock hoping to reach the hour mark before he won. He harasses you in every point."



(via Nothing Major ) pic.twitter.com/COiy8aBWoc — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) January 30, 2025