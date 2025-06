Fritze nezastavil ani Zverev, Američan ovládl turnaj ve Stuttgartu

HE IS THE BOSS.



Taylor Fritz defeats Alexander Zverev for a 5th (!) consecutive time, 6-3, 7-6(0) to win in Stuttgart his first title of the year.



9th career title

4th on grass

Now 8-5 vs. Zverev pic.twitter.com/h9ieGcMHOD — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 15, 2025