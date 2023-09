Gauffová je k nezastavení. Ve čtvrtfinále smetla chybující grandslamovou vítězku Ostapenkovou

19yo Coco Gauff wins a 10th consecutive match and beats Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 to reach a 2nd Grand Slam final, 1st at the #USOpen.



She is the youngest American to make the last 4 here in Women's Singles since 2001.



Ostapenko hit... 36 unforced errors in 14 games. Wow.