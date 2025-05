Kopřiva zahodil velkou šanci. Proti katovi Fritze nejednou selhal, o druhý týden se neporve

Kopřiva vs Altmaier should have gone 5, but the German saved 9/9 BPs in the 4th set across 4 different games (1 SP). Then he takes a crazy defensive point at 5-all and has all the momentum, a tough follow-up to the Fritz win.



Overall BP conversion

Kopřiva - 2/19

Altmaier - 5/6 — Damian Kust (@damiankust) May 28, 2025